Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $74.16 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

