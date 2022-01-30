Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 10,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$575,000.00.
Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$265,000.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$58.13 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.