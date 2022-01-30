Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

