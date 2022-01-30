Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,048.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,503.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

