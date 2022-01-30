Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.62 and a 200 day moving average of $620.26. The company has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

