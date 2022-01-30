Arizona State Retirement System Sells 736 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $195.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total value of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

