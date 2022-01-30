Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $119.85 million and $3.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,767,957 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

