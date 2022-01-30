Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $179,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 11,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

AWI stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.