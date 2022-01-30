Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

