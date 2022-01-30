Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,831,499 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831,499 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Grifols were worth $32,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,042,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grifols by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Grifols by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 740,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Grifols by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Grifols stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.