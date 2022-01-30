Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,427 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 270,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $49.65 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

