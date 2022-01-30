Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Five9 were worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,282. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $120.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

