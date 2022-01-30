Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $30,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 436.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

