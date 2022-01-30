Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.11

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 3250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.58.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

