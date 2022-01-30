Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $67,620,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.