Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

