Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 687.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after buying an additional 750,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 184.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 434,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKM opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.3867 dividend. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

