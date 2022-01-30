Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,995 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

