Assetmark Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.