Assetmark Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

