Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,254 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

