Assetmark Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,972,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,007,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $132.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

