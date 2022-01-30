Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 11,969.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,035 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

