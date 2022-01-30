Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 382,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 196,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

