Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.15.

ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

