Aviva PLC Invests $1.65 Million in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

JBSS opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

