Aviva PLC Invests $1.72 Million in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 412,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. On average, analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

