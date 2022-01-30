AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives €28.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.06 ($33.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.93 ($31.74). The company had a trading volume of 6,793,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.30 and its 200 day moving average is €24.58. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

