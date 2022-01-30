B. Riley Comments on RLI Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after buying an additional 170,655 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

