B. Riley Cuts Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $649.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

