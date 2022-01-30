B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

BTG stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 562,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

