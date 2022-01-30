BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.85) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.49) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON BA traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 592.20 ($7.99). The stock had a trading volume of 10,267,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 563.87. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a market cap of £18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

