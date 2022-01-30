Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.

BLDP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 138.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

