Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.26.
BLDP opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 138.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
