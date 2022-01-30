Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 47,708 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $143,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

