Bamco Inc. NY Has $197.24 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47,207 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Illumina were worth $197,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $331.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

