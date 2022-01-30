Bamco Inc. NY Has $235.32 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,175,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $235,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $193.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

