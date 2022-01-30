Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $128,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

