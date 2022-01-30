Bamco Inc. NY Sells 71,207 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,207 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $703,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $322.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

