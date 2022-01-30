Bamco Inc. NY Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $313,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,920,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,367,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,424,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $29,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,449 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,919,805.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,453 shares of company stock valued at $61,572,683. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $275.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.99. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

