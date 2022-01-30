Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 1.041 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

NYSE BMO opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $120.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

