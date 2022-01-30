Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.47 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

NYSE RF opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

