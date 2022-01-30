Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

PulteGroup stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

