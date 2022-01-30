Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading 2% Higher

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.51. 40,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 95,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Banxa from C$11.76 to C$12.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the digital asset space. The company's flagship product is a Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp that allows seamless access to digital currencies through various payment methods. Its product line is diversified by a B2B offering or B2C websites.

