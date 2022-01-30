Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 265

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.56.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

