Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 265

Reach (LON:RCH) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RCH opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 187 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.56.
