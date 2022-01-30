Barclays PLC Acquires 9,370 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 103.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $134.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

