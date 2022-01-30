Barclays PLC Buys 8,618 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

