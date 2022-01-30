Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $36,560,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $13,125,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 42.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 241.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 119,132 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $79.89 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.