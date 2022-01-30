Barclays PLC Purchases 6,223 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,555 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masonite International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

