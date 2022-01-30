Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $706.10 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

