Barclays Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $190.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.11.

Shares of AXP opened at $177.06 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $115.81 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

